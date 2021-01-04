After Near Divorce, Ne-Yo Re-Proposes To His Wife, Crystal Smith, During New Year’s Eve

Plenty of us have been anticipating a fresh start with 2021 finally arriving, but one of our favorite couples decided to take things one step further after a contentious 2020! During a New Year’s Eve celebration, Ne-Yo popped the question again to Crystal Smith. The couple intends to renew their vows in an upcoming ceremony.

In February 2020, Ne-Yo announced that he and Smith were heading for divorce. Ne-Yo addressed the split in a song titled “Pinky Ring.” In the song, he makes light of turning his wedding band into a pinky ring, but now it looks like the couple are ready to start things fresh in 2021 and we love to see it!

