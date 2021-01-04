CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

After Near Divorce, Ne-Yo Re-Proposes To His Wife, Crystal Smith, During New Year’s Eve

Plenty of us have been anticipating a fresh start with 2021 finally arriving, but one of our favorite couples decided to take things one step further after a contentious 2020! During a New Year’s Eve celebration, Ne-Yo popped the question again to Crystal Smith. The couple intends to renew their vows in an upcoming ceremony.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

In February 2020, Ne-Yo announced that he and Smith were heading for divorce. Ne-Yo addressed the split in a song titled “Pinky Ring.” In the song, he makes light of turning his wedding band into a pinky ring, but now it looks like the couple are ready to start things fresh in 2021 and we love to see it!

Gary also has all the tea about why the internet seemed to be going after Megan Thee Stallion & Gucci Mane over the weekend!

RELATED NEWS:

Zoë Kravitz Files for Divorce from Husband After 18 Months of Marriage

Twitter Reacts To The Return of Tommy & More In ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season One Finale

Gucci Mane Vs Young Yeezy

SnowCone vs. Clone: Fans Hilariously Discuss The Jeezy Vs. Gucci Mane VERZUZ

20 photos Launch gallery

SnowCone vs. Clone: Fans Hilariously Discuss The Jeezy Vs. Gucci Mane VERZUZ

Continue reading SnowCone vs. Clone: Fans Hilariously Discuss The Jeezy Vs. Gucci Mane VERZUZ

SnowCone vs. Clone: Fans Hilariously Discuss The Jeezy Vs. Gucci Mane VERZUZ

[caption id="attachment_2321520" align="aligncenter" width="1000"] Source: Paras Griffin/Thaddaeus McAdam[/caption] VERZUZ has seemingly pulled off the impossible, calling a last-minute audible that pits Jeezy against his longtime rival, Gucci Mane after T.I. was replaced. Given the nature of this moment for the culture, fans on Twitter are having a blast discussing the various what-ifs ahead of tonight’s big event. While Gucci Mane seems to be having fun on Instagram and has hyped this VERZUZ battle, not unlike UFC heel Conor McGregor, Jeezy has kept the focus largely on his new album, The Recession 2, coming out Friday. In a couple of Instagram posts, including a Thursday morning video, Guwop looks ready to put on a show for his fans while Jeezy, surely calculating his moves like a boss, is laying extremely low. The fact that this VERZUZ is even happening must be a credit to the bargaining power of Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, especially since the two Down South legends had real-life bad blood between them. If anyone needs a refresher of how deep that beef went, check out Gucci’s “Truth” for some background. We’re staying out of it from this point. Hopefully, all the issues the pair had in the past are behind them and fans will get treated to a long list of hits and good energy considering how much Hip-Hop fans already have lost given the recent news of King Von, Mo3, and others we’ve lost in the game over the years. Both men are well enough, happily boo’d up, and still enjoy supportive fans (and the requisite stans). Check out the reactions to Gucci Mane vs. Jeezy VERZUZ below.

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

 

After Near Divorce, Ne-Yo Re-Proposes To His Wife, Crystal Smith, During New Year’s Eve  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Close