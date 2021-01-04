Apparently Lizzo heard my prayers when I wrote about wanting more of that bossed up energy in 2021. The singer did not disappoint in her latest Instagram photos. Dressed in a platinum blonde wig, a multicolored fur bikini and a matching coat, she showed us exactly what to expect this upcoming year.

She captioned her video, “New Years resolution: have your cake and eat it too ~purrrrr~” In her continued push for body positivity and self-love, Lizzo makes it known that you can do exactly what you want with your life.

In another photo, Lizzo used the sunset and skyline as her backdrop as she laid by the pool.

Lizzo is no stranger to wig-hopping to switch up her look. For the actual new year, she wore a bright pink wig that fell to her waistline. Although the blonde hair may be temporary, it is definitely a good look for the singer. She manages to defy the age-old saying “blondes have more fun” because regardless of her hair color, Lizzo is going to have the time of her life! Over the course of her career, she’s rocked some unique, well-constructed hairstyles. Her personality has never been one to stray away from new styles. In fact, she fully embraces self-expression through hair, makeup and wardrobe.

It hasn’t even been a complete week of 2021 and we’ve already witnessed 2 fun, colorful looks from Lizzo. With 361 days left to go, I can’t wait to see what else she has in store for us. What do you think? Are you feelin’ Lizzo’s black blond tresses?

Lizzo In Her Platinum Blonde Wig Is The Mood For 2021 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

