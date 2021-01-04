Here’s What Happened The Last Time The Browns Were In The Playoffs Back in 2002!

It finally happened!

The Cleveland Browns are once again in the playoffs. It took the team a little over 18 years to achieve that feat.

Fans will finally get to see the team make a postseason appearance after a near two-decade drought.

The last time the Browns won a game that brought them to the playoffs was back on Dec. 29, 2002. It was the first time the team made that achievement since its return in 1999. Of course, the Browns need some help from the New England Patriots and New York Jets.

After taking down the Falcons inside Cleveland Browns Stadium, sans quarterback Tim Couch, who broke his leg in the second quarter, the team celebrated—then held their breath as they waited on the results of the Patriots-Dolphins and Jets-Packers games. The Browns got a hint of relief when the Patriots defeated the Dolphins thanks to a field goal from Adam Vinatieri in overtime. Cleveland was able to breathe again, and celebrate thoroughly, when the Jets beat the Packers, officially making the Browns a wild-card playoff team.

Butch Davis was the Browns coach during the last playoff run and the two others quartbacks along with Couch were Kelly Holcomb and Josh Booty.

The whole world was a lot different back on that particular day in 2002. Here is a look back at what was popular back then and how things were different.

Eminem was number one on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Lose Yourself,” followed by Missy Elliott at number two with “Work It.”

Shania Twain topped the Billboard 200 with her “Up!” album. Eminem’s ‘8 Mile’ soundtrack was right behind at number two.

The top movie was ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers,’ followed by ‘Catch Me If You Can, ‘Two Weeks Notice,’ ‘Maid in Manhattan’ and ‘Gangs in New York’ in the top five.

LeBron James was playing basketball as a senior at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron.

George W. Bush was President of the United States of America.

The most popular items kids and teens wanted for Christmas were “Bratz, Chicken Dance Elmo, Beyblades, Playstation 2, GameCube and Xbox” among others.

A lot changed in the last 18 years, but at least we can finally celebrate the Browns being in the playoffs again.

By the way, the Steelers beat out the Browns 36-36 in that last playoff appearance in Pittsburgh on Jan. 5, 2003.

The Browns are slated to face off in a Sunday night game on Jan. 10 against…surprise…the Steelers! Some things never change.

