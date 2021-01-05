Eric Jerome Dickey, Beloved New York Times Best-Selling Author, Passes Away At 59

Continue reading Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks We Lost In 2021

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks We Lost In 2021

UPDATED: 2:30 p.m. ET, Jan. 5, 2020 — Best-selling author Eric Jerome Dickey died on Jan. 3 at the age of 59 after battling a long-term illness. Dickey helped forge a new path in urban fiction by sharing the intricacies of Black contemporary life to a wide, international audience. https://twitter.com/newsone/status/1346533137724092421?s=20 The football world lost a legend as 2021 started when former college and professional star running back Floyd Little died on New Year's Day. He was 78 years old. Little died following a brief battle with cancer, according to the New York Times. [caption id="attachment_4072443" align="alignnone" width="594"] Source: Hyoung Chang / Getty[/caption] His football career began to take off as a high school star in Connecticut, but he transferred to a military school in New Jersey for his final two years to help prepare him for college academics as well as athletics. The famous World War II Gen. Douglas MacArthur tried to recruit Little to play at the West Point U.S. military academy, something the football player recalled in "Promises to Keep," his memoir published in 2012. “General MacArthur shook my hand and talked to me about the value of education, about being a leader,” Little wrote. “I was told that if I went to Army, I could become the first Black general.” Little in 1964 ultimately chose to attend Syracuse University, where he was a three-time all-American. That collegiate stardom paved Little's way to star in the then-AFL for the Denver Broncos, a team that later became part of the larger group of professional football franchises popularly known as the NFL. Speaking of "franchise," that became Little's nickname on the Broncos as he went on to set rushing marks from 1967 to 1975. Little went on to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as well as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. President-elect Joe Biden, who also attended Syracuse University, extended his heartfelt condolences after hearing the news that his "friend" Little had died. "Floyd Little and I were students at Syracuse University together. I was in law school and he was a star halfback on the football team," Biden said in a statement released to the press on Saturday. Biden went on to describe a good, mutual friendship that they enjoyed through the decades. "In the years that followed, I got to know Floyd as the man behind the number. He was full of character, decency, and integrity. He was always gracious with his time with fans — parents and grandparents who wanted to introduce their children and grandchildren to a genuine role model," Biden added. "I was one of them. My family got to know Floyd. We’d call each other after Syracuse games and to check in on one another. I remember our call when he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the joy in his voice. And I remember the more recent call when he shared his cancer diagnosis, and how fearless he was in his conviction to fight it. As with everything else he did in life, Floyd lived to the very end with grit and heart, and love for his family and faith in God." Biden added that he will miss his "friend," who he called "a good man."