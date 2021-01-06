Jazmine Sullivan Releases Much Needed Single “Girl Like Me” With H.E.R.

The world needed more Jazmine Sullivan and this time she recruits H.E.R. for latest single “Girl Like Me” from Sullivan’s upcoming LP Heaux Tales. After releasing “Pick Up Your Feelings” last November, Sullivan made a very necessary comeback, which fans argue became the R&B revival music needed. Now, with a new single featuring H.E.R., Sullivan appears to be fully present and prepared to keep us in our feelings.

The Philadelphia R&B songstress will release the follow up to her last album Reality Show with new LP Heaux Tales on January 8, 2021. The project will include her recent songs “Lost One,“ “Pick Up Your Feelings,” and her latest “Girl Like Me.” The single built around a H.E.R. acoustic riff includes Sullivan’s soulful, sultry vocals on a mellow track to close out the upcoming LP. The two dynamic vocalists sing the hook together, “I don’t wanna be, but you’re gonna makes heaux out of me.” H.E.R. shares her excitement about the collaboration on Twitter, sharing a video of the two working on the track.

#GirlLikeMe featuring me is OUT NOW! So excited for this project. Surreal to be working with this legend!!!!!!! @jsullivanmusic and she killin the bass too! 😂 https://t.co/771Xm4vbFn pic.twitter.com/wkig1ijmmr — H.E.R. (@HERMusicx) January 6, 2021

Sullivan discusses the theme of her next project in a statement to Pitchfork, “Heaux Tales is about my observation of today’s women standing in their power and owning who they are.” She continued, “No longer is male patriarchy dictating what it means to be a ‘good girl.’ The truth is, women of all ages have been called a ‘heaux’ at some point in life, whether deserved or not, by some man trying to put us in our place; a place designed to keep us under control, out of the way and usually beneath them. Women are over feeling ashamed about the decision we have made, or chose to make, in regards to our bodies. We are multi-faceted and shouldn’t be defined by any one thing. We all have our journey to make and it’s our choice alone how we get there.”

Watch Sullivan’s Heaux Tales trailer below:

The two linking up for this collaboration is legendary in itself. We’re beyond excited to hear the full project upon its’ release in a few days. Fans are yearning for real R&B and Jazmine Sullivan hasn’t disappointed us this far. The three leading tracks we’ve received to date are a lovely indication of an emotionally moving project up ahead.

