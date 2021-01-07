If you had bought tickets to the upcoming NFL Wild Card playoff game this Sunday night involving the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers in Pennsylvania, you are now out of luck.

A much smaller and more intimate amount of people will be allowed at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. This is all due to guidelines in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Only “family and friends of players” are allowed to attend the match up.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

“We are disappointed we will not be able to host our season ticket holders and other fans at Heinz Field on Sunday night against the Cleveland Browns in our AFC Wild Card game,” said Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten.

Back in Ohio, 12,000 football fans were permitted attend games at FirstEnergy Stadium in Downtown Cleveland.

It seems now the only to follow the game is through television, radio and social media.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Joe Sargent and Getty Images

SPORTS: Fans Not Allowed at Heinz Field Browns-Steelers Playoff Game was originally published on wzakcleveland.com