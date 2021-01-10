Sex and the City is Coming Back!

The long speculated return of HBO’s hit series Sex and the City has been confirmed!

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristen Davis all simultaneously posted a teaser video to their Instagram account for the upcoming miniseries coming to HBO Max. But notice we didn’t mention Kim Cattrall AKA Samantha? Catrall has said numerous amounts of times that she isn’t interested in coming back as Samantha. There have been many rumors and speculation from fans about tension between the ladies and Samantha but the only thing that has been confirmed is Cattrall’s interest in continuing on. Leaving fans to wonder will they kill off Samantha? It is possible that the writers will since in the last season of the series Samantha battled breast cancer. A believable storyline would have her pass away from a return of the horrible disease. Nonetheless, fans are really excited to get the girls back together and see what their lives would be like in modern times. And of course gag over the fashion!

There’s another standout change to the show’s return… the title. It will be called “And Just Like That…” a phrase Carrie Bradshaw said a lot in the original series. No word as to the official start date for the miniseries but we do know there will be ten episodes and since most of us are still in quarantine now is a great time! Sex and the City premiered on HBO in 1998 and ran for 6 seasons ending in 2004. Following the ending of the show were two movies in 2008 and 2010. A third movie was said to be on the table but it never happened. After the movies, a short-lived prequel aired called “The Carrie Diaries” in 2013. Michael Patrick King will return as the show’s executive producer that is slated to start filming in spring of 2021.

50 Of Our Favorite Fashion Quotes From Sarah Jessica Parker 22 photos Launch gallery 50 Of Our Favorite Fashion Quotes From Sarah Jessica Parker 1. Sarah Jessica Parker’s Best Fashion Quotes Source: 1 of 22 2. Sarah Jessica Parker’s Best Fashion Quotes Source: 2 of 22 3. Sarah Jessica Parker’s Best Fashion Quotes Source: 3 of 22 4. Sarah Jessica Parker’s Best Fashion Quotes Source: 4 of 22 5. Sarah Jessica Parker’s Best Fashion Quotes Source: 5 of 22 6. Sarah Jessica Parker’s Best Fashion Quotes Source: 6 of 22 7. Sarah Jessica Parker’s Best Fashion Quotes Source: 7 of 22 8. Sarah Jessica Parker’s Best Fashion Quotes Source: 8 of 22 9. Sarah Jessica Parker’s Best Fashion Quotes Source: 9 of 22 10. Sarah Jessica Parker’s Best Fashion Quotes Source: 10 of 22 11. Sarah Jessica Parker’s Best Fashion Quotes Source: 11 of 22 12. Sarah Jessica Parker’s Best Fashion Quotes Source: 12 of 22 13. Sarah Jessica Parker’s Best Fashion Quotes Source: 13 of 22 14. Sarah Jessica Parker’s Best Fashion Quotes Source: 14 of 22 15. Sarah Jessica Parker’s Best Fashion Quotes Source: 15 of 22 16. Sarah Jessica Parker’s Best Fashion Quotes Source: 16 of 22 17. Sarah Jessica Parker’s Best Fashion Quotes Source: 17 of 22 18. Sarah Jessica Parker’s Best Fashion Quotes Source: 18 of 22 19. Sarah Jessica Parker’s Best Fashion Quotes Source: 19 of 22 20. Sarah Jessica Parker’s Best Fashion Quotes Source: 20 of 22 21. Sarah Jessica Parker’s Best Fashion Quotes Source: 21 of 22 22. Sarah Jessica Parker’s Best Fashion Quotes Source: 22 of 22 Skip ad Continue reading 50 Of Our Favorite Fashion Quotes From Sarah Jessica Parker 50 Of Our Favorite Fashion Quotes From Sarah Jessica Parker

The Latest:

Sex and the City is Coming Back! was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com