YFN Lucci is currently wanted by police in Atlanta on a murder charge.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is reporting Lucci (real name Rayshawn Bennett) is facing potential charges in regards to a shooting on December 10 which claimed the life of 28-year-old James Adams. The Atlanta rapper is up for murder, aggravated assault, participating in criminal street gang activity and weapons charges.
Two other men, 23-year-old Ra’von Boyd and 17-year-old Leroy Pitts, have been arrested in connection with the killing.
Adams was found with a gunshot wound to the head on December 10 where he later died of his injuries. A second man was shot at a nearby fire station with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Lucci rose to prominence in 2016 with “Key To The Streets” as well as “Everyday We Lit”. He released his Wish Me Well 3 project on December 4, six days before the shooting.
RELATED: YFN Lucci’s Mercedes Shot Up In Atlanta, One Person Injured
YFN Lucci Wanted On Murder Charges In Atlanta was originally published on theboxhouston.com