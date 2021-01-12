Mary J Blige’s Thigh-High Slit Dress Sent Tyrese In A Leg-Stroking Frenzy

Yesterday Mary J Blige celebrated her 50th rotation around the sun. As music enthusiasts took to social media to show our Queen of Hip Hop some love, she showed off her toned, youthful physique in a gold bikini.

Apparently that photo got Tyrese Gibson’s juices flowing. In a hilarious snippet posted to The Shaderoom, Mary is showed shooing Tyrese’s hand away as he attempts to stroke her thigh in a photo op. The award-winning singer swiftly reverted to her character Monet Tejada, the matriarch of the Tejada drug family in the hit show Power Book II: Ghost.

I don’t blame Tyrese for trying. He Clearly reverted back Jody, the man-child character he played in Baby Boy. Per usual, Black Twitter had a field day when they saw the video.

Monet Tejada was finna come out 😂😂😂 https://t.co/c3CAHnQXlI — Cedric Harris (@_ceddy1) January 12, 2021

he almost made monet tejada come out 😂 https://t.co/X9nuIQv2Ys — mymy 🌹 (@prettyxdancer__) January 12, 2021

Tons of Twitter users joked that Mary set switched to Monet Tejada during the encounter but the truth is, Mary has been about that life! She is the perfect combination of Hollywood and the Hood. Gotta love her! Everything about Mary is a mood.

It’s been fun watching Mary’s interpretation of Monet Tejada play out on screen. We get to witness the no-nonsense mother of three attempt to stay a few steps ahead of the game, while keeping her drug business intact. Because she’s the matriarch, her demeanor is always strong and powerful. With her thigh-high boots on, and her gun strapped at her waist, a man would know better than to grab her thigh without her consent. Both Monet and Mary have a lot in common. What do you think? Was Jody… I mean, Tyrese, overstepping?

