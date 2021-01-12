Diva’s Daily Dirt: Issa Rae Announces Her Own MasterClass For Black Creatives

Issa Rae Announces Her Own MasterClass For Black Creatives

Although it’s her 36th Birthday, she’s giving back to creatives like you! The Insecure producer, writer and actress just announced her own Masterclass. Rae explains everything you need to know with a video on her Instagram: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Issa Rae (@issarae) Through a 14 video series, the Emmy-nominated star will share her experience in navigating through Hollywood as a black creative! Invest in yourself now by signing up for Issa Rae’s Masterclass for $180 a year, which included access to more than 100 classes.

Anna Wintour Speaks On Kamala Harris ‘Vogue’ Cover Backlash

Anna Wintour has now addressed the recent criticism over Madam Vice- President-Elect Kamala Harris’s cover photo for VOGUE magazine.

“I just want to reiterate that it was absolutely not our intention to, in any way, diminish the importance of the vice president-elect’s incredible victory. We want nothing but to celebrate Vice President-elect Harris’ amazing victory and the important moment this is in America’s history and particularly for women of color all over the world.”

She addressed reports of the photo selection process and added:

“There was no formal agreement about what the choice of the cover would be, and when the two images arrived at Vogue, all of us felt very, very strongly that the less formal portrait of the vice president-elect really reflected the moment that we were living in, which we were in the midst, as we still are of the most appalling pandemic that is taking lives by the minute.”

She went on to say:

“We felt to reflect this tragic moment in global history, a much less formal picture, something that was very, very accessible and approachable and real, really reflected the hallmark of the Biden-Harris campaign and everything that they’re trying to and I’m sure will achieve.”

