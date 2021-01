Jazmine Sullivan is back and is giving the girls so much to talk about with her latest project “Heaux Tales.” Midday host, Jackie Paige sat down with Jazmine Sullivan to talk about the project, working with Ari Lennox and if she has ever tried online dating.

Jazmine Sullivan Talks New Project, Online Dating & More With Jackie Paige was originally published on kysdc.com

