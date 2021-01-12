Watch: Andra Day to Star In Hulu’s “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Experience three time Grammy nominee Andra Day as legendary Jazz vocalist Billie Holiday in Hulu’s The United States vs. Billie Holiday premiering February 26. The film directed by Lee Daniels, who is responsible for classic entertainment like Precious, The Butler and Fox’s Star, will showcase how the Federal Bureau of Narcotics launched an undercover sting operation against Billie Holiday after her song “Strange Fruit” causes controversy and an upheaval of racial tension. Preview the biographical drama in the newly released trailer alongside Andra Day’s stellar performance covering the late Billie Holiday’s “All of Me,” which is the first of many musical surprises Andra has on the way ahead of her starring role in The United States vs. Billie Holiday.

The upcoming film is also based on the book Chasing the Scream: The First and Last Days of the War on Drugs by Johann Hari. Andra Day, who is most known for her 2016 Grammy-nominated behemoth, “Rise Up” stars as the lead role of Billie Holiday along with talents Trevante Rhodes, Garrett Hedlund, Natasha Lyonne and Da’Vine Joy Randolph.

In the nearly three minute trailer, viewers witness a look inside of the film with breathtaking vocals that only a powerhouse songstress such as Andra Day could reenact. The trailer also exposes Holiday’s battle with substance abuse, a peak inside her love life and the government’s incessant need to torment and stifle her creativity.

The film appears to be an enthralling portrayal of Billie Holiday’s otherworldly voice and influence on music and culture. Andra Day’s depiction of the late, great Jazz singer has already received an outpouring of critical acclaim. Day will be honored at the Critics Choice Association’s third annual Celebration of Black Cinema on Feb. 2 for her work in the film, and she is also featured on the cover of V Magazine. The film appears in TIME Magazine’s “Most Anticipated Movies of 2021 list, and Andra Day is featured in Variety Magazine’s 2021 Oscar’s predictions for “Best Actress.”

Andra Day’s cover of “All of Me” is evidently the latest to kick-off a very busy 2021 for the multifaceted artist.

Be sure to watch the trailer for Hulu’s original film The United States vs. Billie Holiday. Catch Andra Day’s rendition of Billie Holiday’s “All of Me” leading up to the film’s release Feb. 26 here. We’ll keep you updated with more from Andra Day and this exciting project.

Watch: Andra Day to Star In Hulu’s “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” was originally published on globalgrind.com

