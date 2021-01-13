Season 5 Of HBO’s Insecure Will Be Its Last

Ugh. How dare Issa Rae glow up right in front of our eyes!? From her YouTube phenom #AwkwardBlackGirl to officially getting that BAG with ‘Insecure’ at HBO, the Emmy nominated actress announced she will be ending the series soon. The critically-acclaimed comedy is scheduled to begin production of its final season later this month and debut later this year. Very excited to film our fifth and final season! We couldn’t have told a complete story without the tremendous support of our audience and the faith of @HBO. See y'all soon! #InsecureHBO https://t.co/3gsoDwSGDR — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) January 13, 2021

Ashanti & Keyshia Cole Verzuz Coming Up

Okay it’s going down once and for all! Verzuz announced Ashanti and Keyshia Cole will go hit for hit Thursday January 21st!

The highly anticipated battle will go down rain, sleet, hail or snow! The flyer emphasizes this is the “new and final” date. Good! Because we’re ready for season two of Verzuz.

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Season 5 Of HBO’s Insecure Will Be Its Last was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On Power 107.5: