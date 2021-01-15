CLOSE
The 614
HomeThe 614

Columbus: Two Accused of Keeping Woman in Dog Cage, Kidnapping and Rape

Mug shots of Jerrell Smoot and Suriedia Florida-Hinds

Source: Franklin County Jail / Franklin County Jail

Twenty-year-old Jerrell Smoot and fourty-year-old Suriedia Florida-Hinds are both in police custody after a standoff with Columbus Police reported to a call alerting them of two possible kidnappings at the Garden Heights Apartments located in the 1400 block of West Rich Street around 1:30 a.m.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

One victim was able to escape being held captive, telling police on scene that there was another woman being held inside.    Columbus police made contact with Smoot and Florida-Hinds and they eventually surrendered and were arrested.  According to WBNS, court documents revealed that Florida-Hinds allegedly helped Smoot kidnap the two women.  Smoot allegedly raped them and held one-woman captive in a dog cage for two days.

Smoot is being held at the Franklin County Jail and is facing two counts of rape and kidnapping.  Florida-Hinds is also being held at the Franklin County Jail and charged with one count of kidnapping.

source 

The Latest:

Columbus: Two Accused of Keeping Woman in Dog Cage, Kidnapping and Rape  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On Power 107.5:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Close