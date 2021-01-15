Dr. Dre Wife Reveals he put a Gun to her Head

Divorce is nasty and just down right messy were the majority of ones secrets will seep out onto court dockets and into the hands of the media. Especially when you are a big time music mogul like Dr. Dre.

His soon to be estranged wife is claiming that bacon 2000, and 2001 both instance Dre put a gun to her head. Amongst other things she also claiming there were times he punched her in the face. She however was to afraid of her husband to keep a record or go to authorities about the abuse.

Nicole Young is seeking spousal support from Dre, and to continue to pay all of her expenses as he has done so in their marriage. She will receive $2 million dollars from Dre as he has already agreed to pay that temporary spousal support.

He is still in intensive care after suffering brain aneurysm last week.

Damn, I don think their divorce can get any uglier.