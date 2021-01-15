Ohio Counties COVID Vaccination Plans

As states are receiving the vaccine for COVID 19, counties are getting their plans together on how they will distribute the vaccine to people.

PHASE 1B will be the state of Ohios first way to distribute the vaccination, which will be intended to go to people who are 65 and older.

This portion of people make up the ones who are likely to catch COVID and die from it, they make up more than 87% of Ohioans.

This phase will also be for K-12 teachers, who will be offered the vaccination, and looking to get into classrooms as soon as possible.

All in all PHASE 1B will include 2.2 million people! If this vaccine is to work, maybe just maybe we will start to get our lives back to the REAL NORMAL!