The Lo Down: Plies Buried His Gold Teeth (Literally) & Popped Out With A Whole New Smile [WATCH]

It looks like Plies is ready to make some major changes as we enter 2021. He decided to make a grown man move and retire his gold teeth. Ariana Grande teams up with Megan Thee Stallion & Doja Cat for the official ’34 + 35′ remix! In other news, Tyrese is getting backlash from social media after he tried to touch Mary J. Blige’s thigh at her birthday party.

