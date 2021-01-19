Bow Wow Defends his Case After Being Seen Maskless at Houston Concert

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

What is it with people and having to attend these huge events without wearing a face mask! NEWS FLASH we are still going through a pandemic, and although it may seem like this virus has left, if you see these doctors and nurses and hospitals filled with patients, it is obvious COVID is very much here.

Over the weekend Bow Wow was spotted at a huge club night in Houston, with NO one including him with a mask on. The mayor stepped into the shade room to express his concern for such behavior from a celebrity like Bow Wow.

Bow Wow responded to the Mayor, stating he wasn’t having a concert but in attendance for his friends birthday party, and he only did one verse from his song “Like You.” He also pleaded that there were more celebrities in the city of Houston hanging out, so why did the Mayor single him out.

