Diva’s Daily Dirt: Is Trump Going To Pardon Lil Wayne?

Donald Trump vs Joe Biden in first presidential debate

Is Trump Going To Pardon Lil Wayne?

Is Trump going to pardon Lil Wayne? According to reports the White House Staff has prepared the proper documents to pardon Lil Wayne. Now this is all in regards to Wayne’s guilty plea for federal firearm charges where he is facing 10 years.

Although you may not like President Trump, if you were facing 10 years–would you still ask for a pardon?

 

