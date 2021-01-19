Diva’s Daily Dirt: Is Trump Going To Pardon Lil Wayne?

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Is Trump Going To Pardon Lil Wayne?

Is Trump going to pardon Lil Wayne? According to reports the White House Staff has prepared the proper documents to pardon Lil Wayne. Now this is all in regards to Wayne’s guilty plea for federal firearm charges where he is facing 10 years.

Although you may not like President Trump, if you were facing 10 years–would you still ask for a pardon?



