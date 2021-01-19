Rapper, Lil Wayne took to Twitter yesterday to pay his respect to the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr on the King holiday.
“Because he had a dream I am able to live out my dreams. I am forever mindful. Forever grateful. Because he had a dream I’ll never stop dreaming and dreams are forever. King. Forever,” Wayne shared in a tweet.
Because he had a dream I am able to live out my dreams. I am forever mindful. Forever grateful. Because he had a dream I’ll never stop dreaming and dreams are forever. King. Forever.
— Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) January 18, 2021
What do you think about Lil Wayne’s tweets?
Lil Wayne Pays Respect To Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was originally published on kysdc.com