‘We Are One’: Watch Online Celebration Of The Black Community Before Biden, Harris Inauguration

Inauguration Day 2021: Key Black Leaders Scheduled To Take Part In Historic Day

Wednesday's inauguration ceremony signals the official transition of power as a result of the historic 2020 presidential election in which Joe Biden claimed victory over Donald Trump. Biden's running mate, Kamala Harris, made history as the first Black and South Asian woman elected to the office of Vice President. A group of Black leaders and entertainers will help the incoming Biden-Harris administration usher in a new chapter in America's history, with the hopes to refresh and rejuvenate a deeply divided nation. Ceremonies are slated to begin around 11:30 am ET. Biden and Harris will be sworn in at the West front of the U.S. Capitol building. Harris will be sworn in first by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, while Biden will be sworn in by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts. Afterward, they will each deliver remarks. https://twitter.com/GeoffRBennett/status/1349676383627341824?s=20 Following a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Ceremony, Biden, Harris and their families will be accompanied by the Clintons, Bushes and the Obamas. Biden and Harris will then return to D.C., where they will be escorted by the drumlines from their alma maters, the University of Delaware and Howard University, respectively. Supplemental programming is scheduled throughout the day and into the evening around Wednesday's events. However, over the last few months, an unprecedented turn of events spurred by white supremacy and white nationalism have all but thwarted any semblance of decency as the country prepares to welcome the Biden-Harris administration. https://twitter.com/schmidtsam7/status/1351273366305517569?s=20 On Jan. 6, a group of insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol with apparent intentions to kill and kidnap members of Congress, along with anyone else who stood in their way. Trump's repeated baseless claims of voter fraud, mainly aiming to disenfranchise the power of the Black vote, served as the match that ignited the fearful actions. Not surprisingly, the Trumps will not attend the inauguration and have declined to meet with the Bidens ahead of Wednesday's events. Vice President Mike Pence stated he will attend. Biden and Harris will be sworn in facing a fractured electorate, fatigued from the ongoing political and social justice climate, as well as laboring through the pandemic. A Tuesday NBC News poll revealed widespread pessimism regarding what comes next, as seven out of every 10 voters said they believe the country is headed towards permanent fracture. Due to the coronavirus, ceremonies are closed to the public and can be streamed online at BidenInaugural.org/watch and will be shown live on all major news networks. And due to the violence at the Capitol, extra measures were taken to ensure security, including the presence of the National Guard as white supremacists threaten more violence on Inauguration Day. https://twitter.com/cspan/status/1351328724386533379?s=20 In preparation for Wednesday, 200,000 flags were placed in the National Mall in Washington, D.C., paying homage to the nearly 400,000 people who have died during the pandemic. To read the full schedule of Inaugural Ceremonies, click here. In the meantime, keep reading and scroll down to see the growing list of notable Black folks who are involved in Inauguration Day in some way, shape or form.