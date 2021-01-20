CLOSE
The 614
HomeThe 614

Gun Shops in Columbus Reporting Shortages as Sales Continue to Increase!

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

As the unrest of a pandemic, and civil uprise was sweeping the streets on Columbus, a lot of folks decided it was time to armor up. It would only make sense that once you see chaos break out you take the next step in purchasing a fire arm in order to protect yourself and loved ones.

NBA Youngboy arrest

Source: Baton Rouge PD / NBA Youngboy

According to 10tvnews.com all across the world a survey has shown that there is an increase in sales of guns, the average rate is up 60%!

Owner of L.E.P.D, Eric Delbert has said that before the pandemic they would slap about 10 guns a day, and now in the past couple of months some days they’ve sold 150. An industry report shows that 8.4million people were first time buyers of guns in 2020 .

Delbert agrees that new gun owners were the cause for the increase in sales, and gun shortages.

Do you plan on purchasing a weapon, or are you a gun owner?

Westside Gunn Releases Shady Records Debut ‘Who Made The Sunshine’ LP, Twitter Bigs Up The Fly God
15 photos

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Close