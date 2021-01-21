CLOSE
Gov. DeWine Orders Curfew to Stay in Affect Pass Jan 23rd

Well it looks like the state of Ohio will be opening up no time soon.

According to a post on 10tv.com Governor Mike DeWine has ordered for the now curfew to stay in affect pass the date of Jan 23rd, the curfew which has been in place since November was set to end this weekend.

The times are 10pm to 5am, but does not apply if you’re in need of medical care, or working.

Reason for the curfew staying in place is the rising numbers of COVID-19, however DeWine did say they are doing everything they can to get the vaccines out.

So fo now lets just all play it safe and keep those masks on when we are out and about.

