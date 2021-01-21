CLOSE
FREE HER, 42 Dugg and DaBaby Offer to Pay Woman Bail, Who Killed her Brother Murderer

Now usually when murder is committed, we as a people,allow the law to handle it or sometimes the STREETS.

In this case the streets handled it, a woman from Kansa City was arrested with a murder charge of the second degree, for tracking down and killing the person that killed her 16 year old brother earlier this month.

Rappers 42 Dugg and DaBaby has agreed to pull together and pay her BOND which is $200,000 in the Jackson County Jail in Kansas.

BET Hiphop Awards Da Baby

Source: (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/FilmMagic) / (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/FilmMagic)

On social media, Dugg made a post on IG, saying, “I got 20 thousand if they can get her out on ten percent tell her people get with me.” DaBaby reposted Dugg’s post and said that he’ll match Dugg to help cover the bond for Coppage.

Coppage’s brother, Jason Ugwuh, was a 16-year-old high school junior and basketball star, whose life was taken on January 10 when he was shot and killed.  

Read the full story clicking the link above, courtesy of the source.

