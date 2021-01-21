Who’s Cappin?! Did Joe Exotic Really Think He Was Getting A Pardon From Donald Trump?! [WATCH]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Lore’l is calling CAP on the Joe Exotic, his limo, and thinking he was actually getting pardoned from Donald Trump! Joe thought he was getting pardoned by Trump but it didn’t quite work out. Listen to hear how it all went down.

Who's Cappin?! Did Joe Exotic Really Think He Was Getting A Pardon From Donald Trump?!

