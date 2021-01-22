CLOSE
The QuickSilva Show
HomeThe QuickSilva Show

Diva’s Daily Dirt: ‘Salt-N-Pepa’ Biopic Will Air This Saturday on Lifetime

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Salt-N-Pepa

@PhotosByNae

‘Salt-N-Pepa’ Biopic Will Air This Saturday on Lifetime

 

‘Salt-N-Pepa’ biopic airs this Saturday on Lifetime! The three-hour movie will take fans on the crazy journey from high school best friends, working for Sears – to Multi-platinum international rap icons. After the film’s premiere, Salt-N-Pepa will be receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award at the upcoming Grammy’s in March as well as a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this spring.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE OF DIVA’S DAILY DIRT

Diva’s Daily Dirt: ‘Salt-N-Pepa’ Biopic Will Air This Saturday on Lifetime  was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On Power 107.5:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Close