UCLA Gymnast Nia Dennis SLAYS her Performance

I love watching Gymnastics performances, especially the floor exercise where a gymnast can add personality!

Like wow, to say Black Girl Magic is definitely the words you met use when describing Nia Dennis performance.

The floor exercise consists of dance movements, flips, twist, and turns. There are a various amounts of stunts that look impossible to pull of! She literally did like somersaults, backflips, flawless splits.

Nia Dennis has added to the face of Black Excellence. She also used music form Kendrick Lamar, Tupac, and Soulja Boy. If you have missed our on Ms. Dennis giving you life you can catch the full Floor Exercise below.

Honey when I say she ATE and left no crumbs, thats exactly what she did.

What do you think of her performance?