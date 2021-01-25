Teyana Taylor Launches Her First Collection With PLT As Their Creative Director

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Teyana Taylor may have put music on the shelf, but her roll as PrettyLittleThing’s Creative Director is in full swing. Today the 30-year-old singer, actor, dancer, director and designer will launch her first PLT collection of 2021 with the brand.

In a series of photos posted to Instagram, Teyana gave us a glimpse of what’s to come with this collection. In her most recent post she wrote, “Good moaninnnnn from the sweetest 16 to da dirtiest 30! #PLTXTEYANA @prettylittlething DROPPING TODAY AT 11AM EST!!!! ALL SIZES WILL BE AVAIL!! : @sycroix P.S. my day ones know where this bike is from, YES I STILL HAVE IT! ”

For longtime TT fans, Teyana is referencing the bike she received during her episode of My Super Sweet 16. In a full circle moment, she connects her debut TV appearance with her new career venture as a Creative Director for PLT.

The PLT X Teyana collection completely speaks to Taylor’s sexy, androgynous style. Matching sets, comfortable monochrome looks, and tons of layers are just a few of the highlights from the collaboration. PLT X Teyana is fun, versatile, and not for anyone who is afraid to show a little skin. Ranging in all sizes, there is something here for every type of woman.

You can shop the PLT X Teyana collection today. What do you think? Will you be shopping these looks?

