OHIO: Senator Rob Portman Announces He Will Not Run for Reelection

GOP Senator Rob Portman announced that he will not be running for office again at the end of his term. Senator Portman’s current term will end in 2022 and is sure to cause a heated battle to fill his position.

Portman cited the lack of “partisan gridlock” and frustrations for his exit.

“I don’t think any Senate office has been more successful in getting things done, but honestly, it has gotten harder and harder to break through the partisan gridlock and make progress on substantive policy, and that has contributed to my decision.”

Along with his statement, Portman vowed to work with President Biden and his administration for the economic response to the pandemic. “We live in an increasingly polarized country where members of both parties are being pushed further to the right and further to the left, and that means too few people who are actively looking to find common ground. This is not a new phenomenon, of course, but a problem that has gotten worse over the past few decades,” he said, adding, “This is a tough time to be in public service.” When asked about his plans after he leaves the Senate, Portman stated that he plans to continue to work for issues he is passionate about. source

