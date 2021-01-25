Columbus Native and Gymnast Nia Dennis Stuns With Viral Floor Routine Incorporating Missy Elliott and 2Pac

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Gymnastics is one of those sports where not too many people understand the scoring aspect of the competition, but we all know what greatness looks like when we see it! That is exactly what happened with viral gymnast sensation Nia Dennis over the weekend.

Dennis was born in Columbus, Ohio, and trained at Buckeye Gymnastics in Westerville before going on to complete with the UCLA Gymnastics team. Westerville also happens to be the same city where gymnastics great Simone Biles is from!

Twitter erupted with praise as she went viral for all the right reasons! Check out her floor routine and more below!

In the video posted from UCLA Gymnastics, the viral routine incorporates music from 2Pac, Kendrick Lamar, and even some Souja Boy with a mix of amazing athleticism and incredible flips. People can’t get enough, with the video racking up over 5 million views since being posted.

Alright I finally got around to watching Nia Dennis’ routine and DAAAMNN 🤯🔥🔥 Girl got me screaming into my phone at midnight. You deserve ALL the shine for this work of art. https://t.co/kyfvDAnlSe — Ally Vega (@ItsAllyVega) January 25, 2021

Here's your daily moment of WOW: a 9.95 score for this phenomenal, joyous, ferocious floor routine by UCLA gymnast Nia Dennis! https://t.co/g21YyFLU7I — Joshua Johnson (@NBCJoshua) January 24, 2021

thank you thank you thank you 😇😌✊🏾 https://t.co/OtwG0brEUa — Nianation💎 (@DennisNia) January 24, 2021

Beyond just going viral, the routine earned her a score of 9.95, helping UCLA to win the day.

