CLOSE
The 614
HomeThe 614

Columbus Native and Gymnast Nia Dennis Stuns With Viral Floor Routine Incorporating Missy Elliott and 2Pac

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

 

UCLA Bruins defeated the Arizona Wildcats in the season opener of Gymnastics.

Source: MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images / Getty

Gymnastics is one of those sports where not too many people understand the scoring aspect of the competition, but we all know what greatness looks like when we see it! That is exactly what happened with viral gymnast sensation Nia Dennis over the weekend.

Dennis was born in Columbus, Ohio, and trained at Buckeye Gymnastics in Westerville before going on to complete with the UCLA Gymnastics team.  Westerville also happens to be the same city where gymnastics great Simone Biles is from!

Twitter erupted with praise as she went viral for all the right reasons!  Check out her floor routine and more below!

In the video posted from UCLA Gymnastics, the viral routine incorporates music from 2Pac, Kendrick Lamar, and even some Souja Boy with a mix of amazing athleticism and incredible flips. People can’t get enough, with the video racking up over 5 million views since being posted.

 

Sarah Jessica Parker

Famous Ohioans

29 photos Launch gallery

Famous Ohioans

Continue reading Famous Ohioans

Famous Ohioans

Columbus Native and Gymnast Nia Dennis Stuns With Viral Floor Routine Incorporating Missy Elliott and 2Pac  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Close