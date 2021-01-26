More Pop Smoke Music OTW

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

YES! I am here for this! I love me some Pop Smoke, and I bet the next album or group of songs is going to be just as good as the first one.

We don’t have all the details yet but Pop Smoke head label exec did mention in an IG comment to a fan that YES there will be more pop smoke music coming.

Steven Victor her dof Victor Victor Worldwide posted a photo of a sock collaboration and a fan comment “New Pop Coming?”, Victor responded with “yes”.

Pop Smoke was shot and killed February 19, 2020 due to an home invasion in Los Angeles. The first album Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon, dropped in July of 2020 and Debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 Chart!

Dior, a song off the album has been nominated for a 2021 Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance.

Courtesy fo XXLMag