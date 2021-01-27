After the events that happened in Columbus last summer, City Council has been spearheading an initiative to reimagine safety in our community but influenced by the citizens. But what does that mean? It means that City Council wants the people of Columbus to give input on how we can improve accountability for the Division of Police and in a better crisis response model.
“Over the summer, Council announced its intention to push forward how we reimagine safety together. This survey asks how the community wants to invest in violence prevention, accountability and begin to stand-up a more comprehensive crisis response system,” City Council President Shannon G. Hardin
How can you help? City Council has launched a 16 question community survey to get information on safety and the public opinion to make improvements and reimagine safety in Columbus. The results of the survey will be used by City Council to put new systems and budgets in place for the betterment of all Columbus citizens. Click to take the survey here.
Columbus City Council Seeking Info From You to Improve Police and Crisis Response was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com