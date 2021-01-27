Chloe Bailey Celebrates Hitting 1 Million Followers With A Sexy #SilhouetteChallenge Video

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Watch out world, she’s grown now! Chloe Bailey breaks the internet once again.

After posting her rendition of the #BussItChallenge last week, the 22-year-old singer/actress has returned with what she calls a “special performance” to celebrate hitting 1 million followers on Instagram.

Now she’s showing off her svelte figure in the newly viral #SilhouetteChallenge to the tune of Jeremih’s “F*ck You All The Time.”

Check out the sexy clip below.

Just in case you missed her #BussItChallenge video (and we don’t know how you could’ve), you can check that out below as well.

