Migos Drops New “Culture 3” Trailer [VIDEO]

Make no mistake — the rollout for Migos’ anticipated Culture III is underway. Not long after Quavo shared a promising teaser on Culture II’s three-year anniversary, the group have taken to Instagram to unveil a three-and-a-half-minute teaser trailer to the upcoming project. Off the bat, we get a glimpse at “the Compound,” where Offset, Takeoff, and Quavo holed up to focus entirely on the music.
Black Ty Down Bad: Tyrese Pleads For His Wife Back Under Kirk & Tammy Franklin's Anniversary Post
Black Ty Down Bad: Tyrese Pleads For His Wife Back Under Kirk & Tammy Franklin's Anniversary Post
1.
1 of 10
Nobody:— Mardy Marvel (@MardyMarvel) January 26, 2021
Tyrese under Tammy Franklin's anniversary post:pic.twitter.com/8CkWtzffeD
2.
2 of 10
@Tyrese if you don't stop bitchen & pull up to #Samantha house singing "Sweet Lady" & get your wife back boy and stop playing pic.twitter.com/iT7LXl3Jyn— J Philly (@jflawless7st) January 26, 2021
3.
3 of 10
Tyrese is the funniest person on social media and he doesn’t even know it pic.twitter.com/JLQ0j4nZZM— liyah (@aliyahisemo) January 26, 2021
4.
4 of 10
Tammy: “Last night’s anniversary dinner was all that I prayed it would be.”— Jermaine (@JermaineWatkins) January 26, 2021
Tyrese: “Dear, Samantha. This was supposed to be us...” pic.twitter.com/NNRAIJ8yAF
5.
5 of 10
I can deal with a bow wow nigga before i could deal with a tyrese nigga cuz u can convince bow wow he trippin. not tyrese 😂😂😂😂😂😂— lil duval (@lilduval) January 26, 2021
6.
6 of 10
What Tyrese needed, after posting that damn comment that he did.. pic.twitter.com/pMvnFt8sWy— J- 🌎✨ (@MajorFactor2) January 26, 2021
7.
7 of 10
Tyrese could be dropping some cold ass simpin', depressing R&B music on how he wants his lady back and how he plans on getting her back but he's on IG instead of the damn studio. pic.twitter.com/4wkYhFoHzA— 🇭🇹 King of the Hoes, i mean, Zoes🇭🇹 (@nxthxnie1) January 26, 2021
8.
8 of 10
Anytime Tyrese is trending, you know it’s over some foolishness. Someone take his phone, pls. pic.twitter.com/UfkeWs74H1— Queen of Fables (@DPMCanty) January 26, 2021
9.
9 of 10
Someone said that Tyrese got CTE from singing lmaooooooooooooo— J. Blackmon (he/him) (@Javin_Lawton) January 26, 2021
10.
10 of 10
Tyrese and Bow Wow taking L's on social media every other week. pic.twitter.com/fPKlfKxjmd— Aye Yo B (@BeSmoove7) January 26, 2021
Migos Drops New “Culture 3” Trailer [VIDEO] was originally published on wiznation.com