United Airlines to Require Mandatory COVID for Employees

This was soon to happen if you ask me, but one of the first companies set to make it mandatory for COVID vaccines is, United Airlines. Scott Kirby, CEO of United Airlines, held a virtual meeting with employees where he stated this.

“I think the right thing to do is for United Airlines, and for other companies, to require the vaccines and to make them mandatory,” he said, according to a transcript provided by the company.

Kirby does not think they be the only company to get away with doing so. “We need some others to show leadership,” he said.

Courtesy of Yahoo

What would you do if your job required the COVID Vaccination?