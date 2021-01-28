CLOSE
Celebrity Gossip
HomeCelebrity Gossip

Lil Nas X Becomes A New York Best Selling Author for His Childrens Book, C is for Country

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Congratulations are in order for Lil Nas X who is now not only a music artist but a New York Times, Best selling author. His children book ‘C is for Country’ the picture book was released on January 5th!

Lil Nas X On The Shop

Source: HBO / HBO

He has accomplished so much in this short amount of time. Was recently joked about moving his Grammys to the basement to make room for his Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards that he received for Old Tim Road. 

C is for Country, lands at number 8 on the list, and is right behind title like Hair Love by Matthew A. Cherry

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>i’m dropping the best kids book of all time soon! C IS FOR COUNTRY, out January 5, 2021 from <a href=”https://twitter.com/randomhousekids?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@randomhousekids</a&gt;. I can't wait to share it with you all. You can pre-order it right here!!!: <a href=”https://t.co/lLqM4CqXA5″>https://t.co/lLqM4CqXA5</a&gt; <a href=”https://t.co/h0hhnlvPTO”>pic.twitter.com/h0hhnlvPTO</a></p>&mdash; nope (@LilNasX) <a href=”https://twitter.com/LilNasX/status/1305925155407818752?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>September 15, 2020</a></blockquote> https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Close