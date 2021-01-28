Lil Nas X Becomes A New York Best Selling Author for His Childrens Book, C is for Country

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Congratulations are in order for Lil Nas X who is now not only a music artist but a New York Times, Best selling author. His children book ‘C is for Country’ the picture book was released on January 5th!

He has accomplished so much in this short amount of time. Was recently joked about moving his Grammys to the basement to make room for his Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards that he received for Old Tim Road.

C is for Country, lands at number 8 on the list, and is right behind title like Hair Love by Matthew A. Cherry