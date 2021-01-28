CLOSE
Casanova Denied Bail by Federal Judge

There are so many rappers who are behind bars, or get indicted for being a member of some sort of gang. Lets be real some of these artists are exactly who and what they rap about.

I don’t believe that the above statement pertains to Casanova but I do feel as if the many you keep can play a role in your well being.

Rapper Casanova at Z107.9 White Out 2019!

The Brooklyn rapper was just denied bail. According to Hollywood Unlocked the judge has cited that Casanova may be a danger to the community. With his criminal history and some evidence he is accused of being a Gorilla Stone Bloods Member.

Casanova faces a minimum of 15 years in prison on charges of toting firearms and dealing drugs in connection with the gang.

