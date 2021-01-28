Casanova Denied Bail by Federal Judge

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

There are so many rappers who are behind bars, or get indicted for being a member of some sort of gang. Lets be real some of these artists are exactly who and what they rap about.

I don’t believe that the above statement pertains to Casanova but I do feel as if the many you keep can play a role in your well being.

The Brooklyn rapper was just denied bail. According to Hollywood Unlocked the judge has cited that Casanova may be a danger to the community. With his criminal history and some evidence he is accused of being a Gorilla Stone Bloods Member.

Casanova faces a minimum of 15 years in prison on charges of toting firearms and dealing drugs in connection with the gang.