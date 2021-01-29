Wendy Williams Opens Up About How Her Battle With Drug Addiction Began [WATCH]

LISTEN LIVE . LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER .

as she opens up about her new biopic, how her drug addiction started, and what really went down with her brother at their mother’s funeral. The movie executive produced by Wendy Williams shares all of her dirt from over the years and sheds light on historical events from her point of view. Wendy Williams: The Movie will premiere on January 30 on Lifetime.

Wendy Williams doesn’t hold ANYTHING back in her interview with

Wendy Williams doesn’t hold ANYTHING back in her interview with The Morning Hustle as she opens up about her new biopic, how her drug addiction started, and what really went down with her brother at their mother’s funeral. The movie executive produced by Wendy Williams shares all of her dirt from over the years and sheds light on historical events from her point of view. Wendy Williams: The Movie will premiere on January 30 on Lifetime.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE