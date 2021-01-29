LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Cicely Tyson, Hollywood Icon Dies At 96

Cicely Tyson was an American actress and fashion model with a career spanning more than seven decades. She was the recipient of three Primetime Emmy Awards, four Black Reel Awards, one Screen Actors Guild Award, one Tony Award, an honorary Academy Award and a Peabody Award. In 2016, Tyson was presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor in the United States.

Tyson leaves an incredible legacy and had just recently released her memoir, ‘As I Am.’ In hindsight maybe it’s the purest form of a parting gift, still speaking to us through her work.

“I never really worked for money,” she explained, in what is reportedly her last interview, on Live with Kelly & Ryan.

“I’ve worked because there were certain issues that I wish were addressed about myself and my race as a Black woman.”

In another recent interview with NPR, Tyson said she came to acting so that she “could speak through other people,” after being naturally drawn to observing other people as a shy child.

Grab your copy of ‘As I Am’ to celebrate and uplift the life of Cicely Tyson today!

Wendy Williams Spills Her Own Hot Tea About Method Man

Wendy Williams is really working this media promo run for her upcoming biopic if you ask me! The infamous media queen is gearing up for the official premiere of ‘Wendy Williams: The Movie,’ on Lifetime this Saturday January 30th at 8pm.

Which is the closest reason we have to as to why she’s confessing about having a one-night stand with Method Man! The shock jock queen spoke with DJ SUSS ONE and rehashed the entire night.

Wendy Williams says she was addicted to cocaine & recalls one night stand with Method Man pic.twitter.com/SWKeW64Wd2 — theJasmineBRAND (@thejasminebrand) January 28, 2021

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Cicely Tyson, Hollywood Icon Dies At 96 was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On Power 107.5: