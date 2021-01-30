CLOSE
The 614
HomeThe 614

Winter Weather Advisory in Place for Parts of Ohio

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

There is a Winter Weather advisory in place for some parts in Ohio. The year of 2020 hasn’t shown much snow since Christmas and now that the new year has arrived its about a few more inches of snow make landfall in the state of Ohio.

Parts west of Columbus, like Fort Wayne are under a winter weather advisory and its possible they can expect some snow to make landfall and to stick. Some parts are likely to get about 4 to 6 inches of snow accord to 10tv news.

Areas highlighted in the pink are on winter weather warning until Sunday.

Winter weather advisories will expire on Sunday afternoon in Columbus.

SnowCone vs. Clone: Fans Hilariously Discuss Tonight’s Jeezy Vs. Gucci Mane VERZUZ
20 photos

 

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Close