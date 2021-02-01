Diva’s Daily Dirt: Chloe Bailey Tearfully Addresses Recent Criticism

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Chloe Bailey Tearfully Addresses Recent Criticism

Who’s making Chloe cry? No Chloe slandered will be tolerated, period!

Chloe Bailey of the singing duo Chloe X Halle shared an emotional moment on her IG over the weekend, speaking on all the attention she’s been receiving about her most recent IG post. Yeah, we know you’ve seen them! She’d bodied the #BussitChallange and the #SilhouetteChallenge too!

The 22-year-old, ‘Do It’ singer shared that she’s only more recently become confident in her body and cellulite. She admitted that she doesn’t see herself as sexy at all and doesn’t understand what all of the fuss is about.

“For every woman out there, don’t change who you are to make society feel comfortable. And I’m telling myself that’s not what I’m going to do…”

Let’s all agree on two things; Chloe looks amazing! And two; she can post whatever she wants to post!

And as for you Chloe: a wise man named Kanye West once said, “Fifty told me go ‘head…And if they hate then let them hate and watch the money pile up!”

Method Man’s Wife Has A Few Words For Wendy Williams

Method Man’s Wife, Tamika Smith, releases a statement about Wendy Williams.

Although Tamika does not acknowledge Wendy’s claims that she had a one night stand with her husband, she does however mention Wendy putting some personal business of hers on the radio.

