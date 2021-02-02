Rapper Silento Arrested for Murdering his Cousin

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to bbc.com Ricky Hawk, aka Silento ha been arrested on the 1st of February for a murder in Dekalb County.

The Dekalb County Police Department says he was arrested after his cousin, Frederick Rooks, was found shot dead on January 21st. The 34 yr old victim was found bleeding heavily after suffering gunshot wounds to the face, and a leg in suburb of Georgia.

Today, Ricky Hawk, 23, was arrested for the murder of his cousin Frederick Rooks, 34. On January 21, the DeKalb County Police Department investigated Rooks' death after he was found shot on Deep Shoals Circle. Hawk is in the DeKalb County Jail charged with Murder. #WeAreDKPD pic.twitter.com/AfaA8CtXgx — DeKalb County Police Department (@DeKalbCountyPD) February 1, 2021

Silent is currently being held and charged with murder.

He had a hit single, Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae) in 2015, which reached No.3 in America and No.19 in the UK.