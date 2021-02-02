CLOSE
Rapper Silento Arrested for Murdering his Cousin

According to bbc.com Ricky Hawk, aka Silento ha been arrested on the 1st of February for a murder in Dekalb County.

The Dekalb County Police Department says he was arrested after his cousin, Frederick Rooks, was found shot dead on January 21st. The 34 yr old victim was found bleeding heavily after suffering gunshot wounds to the face, and a leg in suburb of Georgia.

Silent is currently being held and charged with murder.

He had a hit single, Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae) in 2015, which reached No.3 in America and No.19 in the UK.

Before his arrest he asked his followers on social media tossed him money via cash app for shoutouts and so on.

