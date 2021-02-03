Lil Uzi Vert Implants Pink Diamond in his Forehead

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

So it looks like the rapper has done exactly what he said he was going to do. Implant a diamond on his forehead right between his eyes.

Lil Uzi Vert has spent the past three years to pay off this rare diamond. Since he finally paid it off, the Philly rapper made plans to get it placed directly on his face.

Uzi shared on his Twitter timeline to share how excited he is to get the pink diamond. In his string of tweets, Uzi reveals that he began paying millions for the all-natural diamond after he first laid eyes on it back in 2017.

The diamond itself cost more than any of his possession including his home and Bugatti.

According to the Shaderoom the diamond has been implanted.

24 million dollars implanted in his head… What are your thoughts?