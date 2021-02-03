CLOSE
Amazon Super Bowl ad will star Michael B Jordan as Alexa

I love me some Michael B  Jordan! Amazon is a veteran when it comes to Super Bowl ads and they were even smarter when is comes to putting the right actresses and actors into their advertisement.

You’ll probably know Michael B Jordan, as Erik Killmonger form Black Panther.

This particular commercial shows a woman who dreams of what a personified Alex would be like as the very handsome Jordan. For example the own ask Alexa to dim the lights and Jordan takes off his shirt in response. The ad is definitely fun and add some flavor on Super Bowl Ads that snow using the attentive males to sell something oppose to attractive women.

Catch a glimpse below

The Super Bowl 55 goes down February 7th at 6:30p

