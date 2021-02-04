WATCH:: Megan Thee Stallion Ft. DaBaby- CRYBABY Video!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

All the girls are snatching our lives this week! The H Town Hottie herself, Megan Thee Stallion has just dropped her brand new visual for the mega hit Crybaby featuring DaBaby.

Wednesday night Thee Stallion shared the official video after dropping teasers leading up to its debut. In the video, Megan is riding with the “crybaby” theme and is seen dressed up as a doll and DaBaby features as a collection of action figures.

Megan put out her debut album, Good News, just last year and it has been taking over the charts ever since. Since the release, “Cry Baby” has reportedly sold more than 70,000 units in the United States.

Megan and DaBaby are no strangers to collaborating. The pair have teamed up creatively on a couple other tracks, “Nasty” and “Cash Shit.” They definitely have a great musical chemistry and plan to continue to work together in the future. Megan even said she’s open to doing a full-length collaborative project with the DaBaby.

The “Cry Baby” video was directed by the same visionary that brought WAP to life, Colin Tilley. Check out the new visual below.

Source: Complex

Also On Power 107.5: