Erica Dixon from Love and Hip Hop Reveals her Twin Daughters have Never been Vaccinated!

So every mom has their own way of how they are going to raise their children. Its comes as no surprise when a mother decides that she does not want to vaccinate her children.

Vaccinations are to prevent any sickness along the lines of viruses, and highly contagious ones that are easily contracted.

Erica Dixon revealed that she has not vaccinate her twin daughters one time. They are 8 months old and have never been sick she told someone on twitter.

Another wished death her daughters, and then someone asked her to keep her daughters in the house.

Although herself and her daughter mean was vaccinated, she will not vaccinate the twins, a decision mad bey both herself and the father.

“The twins father is vegan. He definitely is against the twins getting vaccinated. I went vegan prior to my pregnancy and throughout as well…I did some research and asked questions as they saw their pediatrician…My research consisted of reading about both vaccinated and unvaccinated children, [and] how it would affect them when it came to daycare and school, side effects, risks etc.”

A child been vaccinated is totally up to the parents! Let her be, are your children vaccinated?