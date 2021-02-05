Adam Coy, the former Columbus Police Officer who was fired after killing unarmed Andre Hill on December 22, 2020, while responding to a non-emergency call appeared in court for the first time for a bond hearing.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
After entering a not guilty plea a Franklin County judge set Coy’s bond at 3 million dollars. Coy is facing four counts murder while in the commission of a felony; felonious assault; and two counts of dereliction of duty. Coy’s attorney Mark Collins stated after that they would be going to another judge to ask for a lower bond.
Coy was a 19-year veteran of the force and believed Hill was a danger. Coy says he thought the keyring in Hill’s hand was a revolver, Hill was unarmed.
Watch the bond hearing here
The Latest:
- Win Extra Stimmy Cash From Power!!!
- Take Care of Your Car During this Cold Weather
- Momllinneals, How to Get Your Baby to Try New Food?
- The Family Hustle Suspends Productions as Sexual Abuse Rumors get Worse
- Erica Dixon from Love and Hip Hop Reveals her Twin Daughters have Never been Vaccinated!
- The New Rap Girls: Cardi B, Meg & Flo Milli Are Serving Choreo In Latest Music Videos
- Three Million Dollar Bond Set for Former Columbus Officer Adam Coy
- Republican-Proposed Bills Want To Prevent Teaching Students About Injustice
- Cop Who Killed Andre Hill Is Hit With $3 Million Bond As Ohio Murder Case Moves Swiftly
- The Morning Hustle Agree To This Friendly Super Bowl Wager [WATCH]
- Kodak Black Reveals New Post-Prison Look & T.I. & Tiny Sexual Abuse Accuser Takes Legal Action [WATCH]
Three Million Dollar Bond Set for Former Columbus Officer Adam Coy was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com