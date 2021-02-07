Jazmine Sullivan sang the star-spangled banner at the 55th Super Bowl wearing a suit with accessories from Area.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The good news is if you loved Jazmine’s look it’s available to purchase from Area’s ready-to-wear 2021 collection. The Corset blazer dress retails for $1,550 paired with the Crystal Stretched Track Pant that retails for $550, and accessorized with the Crystal Hairpiece listed on their site for $450,
Area has dressed many celebs like Billie Eilish, Zendaya, Indya Moore, Tiffany Pollard, and more!
RELATED STORY: Jazmine Sullivan Reveals New Amazing Body After Losing 50lbs
Watch her performance here
The Latest:
- Win Extra Stimmy Cash From Power!!!
- What She Wore: Jazmine Sullivan at The Super Bowl
- Beyoncé Takes Us To A Winter Wonderland In New “ICY PARK” Sneak Peak
- How Mompreneur Janell Stephens Of Camille Rose Prevents Pandemic Burnout
- Miley Cyrus Super Bowl LV Performance Preparation Is Inspiring Artists Like Lizzo
- Win an Uber Eats Gift Card Courtesy of The Hip Hop Uncovered
- Take Care of Your Car During this Cold Weather
- Momllinneals, How to Get Your Baby to Try New Food?
- The Family Hustle Suspends Productions as Sexual Abuse Rumors get Worse
- Erica Dixon from Love and Hip Hop Reveals her Twin Daughters have Never been Vaccinated!
- The New Rap Girls: Cardi B, Meg & Flo Milli Are Serving Choreo In Latest Music Videos
What She Wore: Jazmine Sullivan at The Super Bowl was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com