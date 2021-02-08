Diddy is Suing Sean John for $25Million!!!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

For soem time now Diddy has been left the clothing company Sean John.

So yeah Diddy is no longer attached to the clothing company, Sean John. The mogul has filed a lawsuit dating back to February 4th against the clothing company citing that they have used his image, persona, and likeness without his permission.

The lawsuit is worth a whooping $25 million. According to @allhiphopcom, the company is now owned by GBG USA, Diddy sold Sean John to the company back in 2016.

Diddy also says the company stole quotes to make buyers think he was still tied to the company, when a collaboration between GBG and Misguided was launched.

Jonathan D. Davis, Diddy’s lawyer, said, “[Diddy] does not challenge [Sean John/GBG’s] right to use the Sean John trademark, but rather them using fabricated quotes to make consumers think he’s still tied into the company.

We will update you when we have more tea to spill!