CLOSE
The QuickSilva Show
HomeThe QuickSilva Show

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Michael B. Jordan And Roc Nation Working On Muhammad Ali Series

Plus Casanova Loses Video Visitation For #JunebugChallenge

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Michael B. Jordan And Roc Nation Working On Muhammad Ali Series

Michael B Jordan

Source: Safi / Interactive One

Michael B. Jordan is working on a new limited series about the legendary late boxing legend, Muhammad Ali. The project is set to air on Amazon and will be produced by Roc Nation.

Jordan made it clear that he’s not playing the role of Ali but instead on a mission to give a more in depth 360-degree view of who the boxing champion was.

“People know Muhammad Ali from his boxing days, but this is an opportunity to go beyond the ring, and more into the man. It’s going to give more of a 360-degree view of who he was. And no, I’m not playing that guy, I can say that for sure, and we are still in early stages here and can’t say too much. We are still putting the pieces together, but it feels like something to look forward to in the future.”

Casanova Loses Video Visitation For #JunebugChallenge

casanova

Source: @JustinMyView + @_BrandonCaptures_ / R1 Digital

Casanova has gotten himself into a little more trouble. You might have seen him as you scrolled down your timeline participating in the latest Tik Tok #Junebugchallenge live from jail.

The Brooklyn rapper, real name Casell Senior, currently awaiting trial in Westchester County Jail in NYC, had an unnamed female friend record him during a recent video visitation. Unfortunately, recording videos and taking pictures during a video visitation is prohibited by the facility and as a result, Casanova has lost his video visitation privileges.

The ‘Don’t Run’ rapper put together a $2.5 Million bail package for release but a judge ruled him too dangerous for the public on January 28th.

 

Lori Harvey & Michael B. Jordan Go Public, Philly Twitter Starts Bidding On Meek Mill

10 photos Launch gallery

Lori Harvey & Michael B. Jordan Go Public, Philly Twitter Starts Bidding On Meek Mill

Continue reading Lori Harvey & Michael B. Jordan Go Public, Philly Twitter Starts Bidding On Meek Mill

Lori Harvey & Michael B. Jordan Go Public, Philly Twitter Starts Bidding On Meek Mill

[caption id="attachment_3730054" align="alignnone" width="418"] Source: Shareif Ziyada / Shareif Ziyada[/caption] In the words of Meek Mill, “I got Lori Harvey on my Wishlist, that’s the only thing I want for Christmas“. It is safe to say a few Christmas seasons have passed without Meek’s wishes to Santa being granted. Lori Harvey has made it official with her new boo Michael B. Jordan after posting a collage of pictures of the new couple boo’d up. Hours after the social posts from Lori & Michael was a cryptic Tweet from the Philly rapper saying, “You f#%*g her … I get money wit her I’m cool wit that ” https://twitter.com/MeekMill/status/1348721846892572677 The question is, was Meek Milly talking about Lori?!  Philly Twitter did NOT waste any time giving Meek Mill a hard time. RELATED: Loud &amp; Wrong: Meek Mill Goes On Late Night Clubhouse Rant, Apologizes After Twitter Flames Him RELATED: Meek Mill Gifted Toys, Clothes &amp; Electronics To Philly Families Hurt By The Criminal Justice System RELATED: Poundside Pop Trolls Meek Mill &amp; Demands Him To Pick A Side

 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE OF DIVA’S DAILY DIRT

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Michael B. Jordan And Roc Nation Working On Muhammad Ali Series  was originally published on kysdc.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Close