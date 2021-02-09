Diva’s Daily Dirt: Michael B. Jordan And Roc Nation Working On Muhammad Ali Series

Michael B. Jordan And Roc Nation Working On Muhammad Ali Series
Michael B. Jordan is working on a new limited series about the legendary late boxing legend, Muhammad Ali. The project is set to air on Amazon and will be produced by Roc Nation.
Jordan made it clear that he’s not playing the role of Ali but instead on a mission to give a more in depth 360-degree view of who the boxing champion was.
“People know Muhammad Ali from his boxing days, but this is an opportunity to go beyond the ring, and more into the man. It’s going to give more of a 360-degree view of who he was. And no, I’m not playing that guy, I can say that for sure, and we are still in early stages here and can’t say too much. We are still putting the pieces together, but it feels like something to look forward to in the future.”
Casanova Loses Video Visitation For #JunebugChallenge
Casanova has gotten himself into a little more trouble. You might have seen him as you scrolled down your timeline participating in the latest Tik Tok #Junebugchallenge live from jail.
The Brooklyn rapper, real name Casell Senior, currently awaiting trial in Westchester County Jail in NYC, had an unnamed female friend record him during a recent video visitation. Unfortunately, recording videos and taking pictures during a video visitation is prohibited by the facility and as a result, Casanova has lost his video visitation privileges.
The ‘Don’t Run’ rapper put together a $2.5 Million bail package for release but a judge ruled him too dangerous for the public on January 28th.
Lori Harvey & Michael B. Jordan Go Public, Philly Twitter Starts Bidding On Meek Mill
Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan: 👫🏾— ROTY (@cammrapswell) January 12, 2021
Meek Mill: pic.twitter.com/TytA9QC7ng
📍😂😣 Am I the only one who still laughing cause this nigga meek mill said he got Lori Harvey on his Wishlist? My nigggaaass you’re an adorable goofy goober yea. pic.twitter.com/4aYmkvD7tl— Lourdess.Love (@Lourdess__love) January 12, 2021
I ain’t kno who Lori Harvey was till @MeekMill mentioned her lol no kizzy— No Nutz No Glory💰 (@2Livin_Legend3) January 12, 2021
Lori Harvey will date Meekenson before she date Meek Mill. 😂🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/aISpVmVg6U— Talk-iSh Podcast🇭🇹 (@TalkishPod) January 11, 2021
Lori Harvey dating everyone but meek mill. And he’s the one who had her on his wish list— أحب نفسك أولا 🇵🇷 (@BabyFaceRay__) January 11, 2021
Lori Harvey owe @MeekMill a nice lil stipend 🥴— 2™ (@Uknowdey) January 11, 2021
Meek Mill is really the where’s my hug nigga when it comes to Lori Harvey— sad eagles fan😔 || thread merchant😃 (@mair2x) January 11, 2021
Meek Mill: “...I got Lori Harvey on my wishlist, that’s the only thing I want for Christmas”— sara lee (@saralee16806837) January 11, 2021
Michael B Jordan: pic.twitter.com/GdSBL7zvWK
Meek Mill is really trending because everyone is laughing at the fact Lori Harvey dating everyone but him😂 poor Meek— ❥Brandi Re`nee (@Branii_Nae) January 11, 2021
Bare ke Meek Mill watching Lori Harvey date everyone expect him after he said I got Lori Harvey on my wish list https://t.co/FP9dwHgmRl pic.twitter.com/UkMr1oXbdZ— Stuwie (@ceo_stuwie) January 11, 2021
